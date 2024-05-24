Warwickshire Police: inspector describes "appalling level of violence" in town centre incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five boys were arrested following violent disorder in Stratford town centre yesterday daytime (Thursday May 23).

At 4.10pm armed officers responded to reports of a weapon being used during the disorder in Bridge Street.

A boy suffered minor cuts to his back in the incident.

Inspector Ben Hembry, safer neighbourhood lead for the Stratford area, said: “This was an appalling level of violence in broad daylight in a busy area of Stratford.

"Police were quickly on the scene to identify those we believe to have been responsible and arrest them.

"At this time we believe those involved were known to each other.“Fortunately, nobody was badly hurt in the incident, but it could have been so much worse.“I can assure local people that we will do everything in our power to identify those responsible for the disorder and ensure they are held to account for their actions.

"We will send a clear message that this level of violence will not be tolerated.”

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses and anyone with video footage to contact police online here https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or by calling 101 quoting incident 224 of 23 May 2024.