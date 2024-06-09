Warwickshire police launch murder investigation after death of man in his 20s
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called shortly before 9.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday, 8 June) to a report that a man had been stabbed on Queens Road, Nuneaton.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly later died as a result of his injuries.
"His next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out in the coming days.
Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Katie Reynolds said: “Following this tragic incident, a murder investigation is now underway and our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time, who are being supported by specially trained officers.
“We recognise the concern this will cause in the local community and want to reassure the public that, while no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, and our officers are working hard to identify who is responsible.
“I would urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Queens Road between 9pm and 9.30pm last night who may have witnessed the incident, seen something suspicious or has information that could help with our investigation, to please get in touch.
“There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area while our officers carry out their enquiries and a large police cordon remains in place in and around Queens Road which is likely to cause some disruption, so I’d like to thank local people and businesses for their cooperation and patience.”
Any witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage can report this to the police’s online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ24E54-PO1