Warwickshire police officer jailed for sexual offences against children

A Warwickshire police officer has today (Friday February 14) been jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences against children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences occurred before PC Paul Hanson became a police officer.

Hanson, 33, a response officer based at Bedworth, committed the offences against three teenage girls in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial at Warwick Crown Court in December, Hanson was found guilty of six counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police

The court heard that he committed the offences after befriending the girls in Nuneaton.

Det Con James Pomeroy from Warwickshire Police said: “I’d like to commend the bravery shown by the victims.

"No child should be subjected to this kind of abuse.

“They have shown incredible courage in supporting this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope they can take some comfort from seeing Hanson brought to justice for his crimes.”

Det Supt Paul Thompson, head of professional standards at Warwickshire Police, said: “Hanson’s crimes are reprehensible, and I welcome the prison sentence handed down to him.

“The actions of the likes of Hanson understandably reflect badly on the wider policing profession.

"However, I would like to emphasise that the overwhelming majority of police officers in Warwickshire go to work each day to make a difference and protect the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where we find evidence of any wrongdoing amongst officers and police staff we will investigate and look to hold them to account.”

Hanson will now be subject to misconduct proceedings.

Anybody who has concerns about the actions of a Warwickshire police officer, you can report it to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.

For more information on reporting a sexual offence and the support available go to Rape and sexual assault | Warwickshire Police

*We contacted Warwickshire Police’s press office and requested an image of Hanson but were told there is not one available*