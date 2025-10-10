Warwickshire Police praise domestic abuse victim’s resilience after her ex-partner is jailed

Warwickshire Police have praised the resilience of a victim of domestic abuse after her report to them led to her ex-partner being jailed for subjecting her to a vicious attack while they were on holiday abroad.

Guillaume Buckingham, 31, of Mellowship Road, Coventry, has been jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

He was also given a seven-year restraining order banning him from contacting or approaching the victim – his now ex-partner.

The couple were on holiday abroad when Buckingham launched his vicious attack.

Guillaume Buckingham. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

The victim reported the attack when they returned home.

Warwickshire Police said: “We launched an investigation and were able to bring Buckingham to justice before the court.

“For victims of domestic abuse, going through the legal process can be daunting, and this victim has shown great resilience.

"We know the victim wanted to make sure he couldn’t harm other women.

"She also felt she owed it to herself to make sure he didn’t get away with the most horrific violence he subjected her to.

"While the outcome at court will never take away from what happened, we hope the victim can start to rebuild her life.

"If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, you can contact police.

"If you’re not ready to contact police, there are a range of independent organisations that can also offer support.”

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/wnuk2j3b