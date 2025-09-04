Witness appeal launched after a woman dies following crash on M40 near Warwick

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a crash on the M40 near Warwick.

The crash happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday September 3, and it involved a lorry and a woman on the M40 northbound between junctions 15 and junction 16.

The woman – who was in her 50s – died at the scene.

Photo by Warwickshire World

Warwickshire Police said her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with any information about the crash, or if anyone has any dashcam footage from the incident and has not yet spoken to police, they are being asked to call 101 quoting incident 304 of September 3.

Information can also be given to the force online by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/