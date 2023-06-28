Dream come true as new owners take over historic pub in Warwick

The pair are well-known in the town and are due to reopen the pub this weekend.

New owners have taken over the helm at one of Warwick’s historic pubs.

Jess and Adam announced this week that they will be taking over the New Bowling Green pub in St Nicholas Church Street.

The family in front of the pub

The former landlords left the pub earlier in June.

Jess and Adam‘s arrival has been met with many supportive comments from the community.

They said: “We're so excited to have become to new custodians of this wonderful, historic pub in the town.

"We've always loved being customers here, and always dreamed of running a pub together, so when our favourite pubs lease came up it was too exciting to refuse.”

Adam and Jess met running ski hotels in France, and have both worked in hospitality ever since – Adam managing high volume restaurants while Jess ran a catering company, and working with her mum running Thomas Oken Tea Rooms.

Jess added: “For us, a local pub is all about community and connection, and that's exactly what we hope to achieve with The New Bowling Green.

"We're a young family, so the pub will have a strong family focus, having large games in our beautiful garden and a yummy menu with lots of options for kids.”

The New Bowling Green is closed this week while Adam and Jess get everything set up, but is set to open its doors on July 1.