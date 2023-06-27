Key construction milestone for brand new school on outskirts of Leamington

Contractor Willmott Dixon held a topping out ceremony – a construction ritual referring to the installation of the final piece of structure and reaching its maximum height – at The Oakley School site. The event was attended by representatives from Warwickshire County Council, consultancy firm Mace, Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust and architects.Corstorphine + Wright

A band new school in Leamington has reached a key construction milestone as the final bolt in its structure was fastened during a ceremony earlier this week.

The topping-out ceremony – a construction ritual referring to the installation of the final piece of structure and reaching its maximum height – at The Oakley School in Oakley Wood Road was attended by representatives from Warwickshire County Council, consultancy firm Mace, Stowe Valley Multi-Academy Trust and architects Corstorphine + Wright, and national contractor Willmott Dixon, which is currently delivering the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire County Council’s £61 million project is an all-through facility that includes a 34-place nursery, 420-place primary and 900-place secondary school with SEND provision.

The Oakley School has reached a key construction milestone.

The new school facilities will be completed in summer 2024, ahead of the new school year in September.

Michelle Cotterill, director at Willmott Dixon, said: “It was brilliant to have the key project stakeholders mark the latest milestone in this important project for Warwickshire.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for finance and property fastened a gold final bolt in the secondary school building’s structure as part of the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The Oakley School is a major investment into the next generation of Warwickshire’s education offering and we are making sure that the legacy of our involvement goes beyond just construction.

The topping out ceremony held at The Oakley School in Leamington. Picture supplied.

“Therefore, we are investing £1.5 million through social value activities and focusing on student engagement.

" This includes delivering careers talks, work experience, traineeships for those not in employment, education or training, and creating local job opportunities.”

With significant development in the local area, including new housing, the new all-through school will help to meet the needs of local families by providing much-needed school places.

Cllr Peter Butlin fastened a special final gold bolt to the structure as part of the ceremony. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school also includes a number of facilities that will benefit the wider community, including a stand-alone sports hall, several natural turf pitches and an all-weather pitch – which are for educational and community use.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Oakley School is the council’s largest ever financial commitment to a school.

"It is an amazing response to the educational needs that the area will soon be seeing, providing outstanding opportunities for learning for so many children and young people as well as being a really positive focal point for all of the community.