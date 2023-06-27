The curious case of an unsolved murder in Kenilworth 120 years ago today

Gamekeeper and former soldier Caleb Carter’s body was found in a shallow brook near Honiley in the summer of 1903. He had been shot in the back of a head with a shotgun. After three inquest's it was determined he was killed on June 27.

A Kenilworth historian and a local artist have worked together to retell the story of an unsolved murder which took place in the town 120 years ago this week.

Gamekeeper and former soldier Caleb Carter’s body was found in a shallow brook near Honiley on June 29 1903.

He had been shot in the back of the head with a shotgun.

Kenilworth artist Cyril Hobbins with his portrait painting of how murder victim Caleb Carter could have looked. Picture supplied.

After three inquests it was determined he was killed on June 27.

For his website Disappearing Kenilworth, Nick Green of the Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society, has researched the case and artist Cyril Hobbins has painted a portrait or what the victim could have looked like.

Nick said: “Even now, the scene of the murder near Honiley Church is a very quiet place and back in those days it would have been a site where poachers operated.

"Times were desperate for some who would live off of eating pigeons and rabbits.

"I can only guess that Caleb was shot by a poacher either by accident or so they would not be caught.”

Caleb, 28, was the gamekeeper around Chase Woods on land owned by James Booth - a well-known gentleman and Justice of the Peace for Warwickshire.

His landlord was Edward Hyde Villiers, Earl of Clarendon, who at the time was a prominent member of the House of Lords.

It was for this reason that Caleb’s murder became national news.

Nick said: "It was the equivalent of ‘going viral’ at the time.

"Papers all around the country were reporting on the case and researching it in present day was really interesting.

To add to the tragedy, Caleb was due to be married to his 17 year-old sweetheart Mabel Hancox of Warriors Lodge Farm in September 1903.

Before his death, Caleb had been a gamekeeper for about six months after he had returned injured from 2nd Boer War in late 1902 having served with the 2nd Kings Shropshire Light Infantry regiment.

