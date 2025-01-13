Dog owners rescued by emergency services after falling into icy waters while trying to save their pets in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two dog owners had to be rescued by emergency services after falling into icy waters in North Warwickshire while trying to save their pets.

Both were taken to hospital after being treated for hypothermia at the scene.

One person tried to walk on the frozen ice, before it cracked and they fell into the water. A second person then entered the water to try to save them - and both became stranded, prompting a rescue attempt by police, firefighters and some members of the public.

The fire crews threw life buoys, life rings and lines to successfully bring both casualties to the bank. The dogs were unharmed.

The Sidings Pool, Heath Road Bedworth (Photo: Nuneaton Fire Station)

"Due to their prolonged exposure to sub-zero temperatures (approximately 15-20 minutes submerged), the individuals were treated for hypothermia at the scene by emergency responders," said a spokesperson from Nuneaton Fire Station.

"After initial treatment at the scene, both adults were transported to the hospital by West Midlands Ambulance personnel for further medical evaluation and care."

The incident happened at The Sidings Pool in Bedworth, at about 11.45am on Saturday (January 11) and involved Nuneaton Green Watch, Foleshill Fire Crews and Coleshill Fire Crews, Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as members of the public.

Warwickshire Police said this incident "serves as a critical reminder of the risks associated with icy conditions".

They said: "Fortunately, the dogs involved in the incident were kept warm at the scene and appeared to be unharmed.

"We urge all community members to exercise caution during cold weather conditions and to prioritise safety for themselves and their pets."

Pet owners are advised to:

Keep pets off icy surfaces and walk them on a leash.

Avoid entering the water themselves if their pets get into trouble. Instead, contact emergency services by calling 999 and requesting the Fire Service.

Remember that the safety of both pets and owners is paramount, and attempting personal rescue can lead to tragic consequences.