Elderly woman dies after a crash in Kenilworth

An elderly woman has died after a crash in Kenilworth.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm today (Thursday November 21).

Warwickshire Police said a woman in her 90s died after a car collided with her in Cryfield Grange Road in between Kenilworth and University of Warwick Campus.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC on Cryfield Grange Road in Kenilworth a 1.20pm.

"An ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a woman, had suffered critical injuries and sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Etienne from the Warwickshire Roads Policing Team said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, especially if they have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information that could help police can report it via the force’s website at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

When giving information people are asked to quote incident 141 of November 21.

Information can also be given anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers via: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.