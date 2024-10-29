A Grade II Listed farmhouse in Warwick has suffered ‘substantial damage’ after a fire.

As we reported yesterday afternoon (Monday October 28), Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene of a fire in a derelict building in Fusiliers Way, near Gallows Hill in Warwick.

Multiple fire crews tackled the blaze, including Kenilworth fire station’s water carrier, along with crews from Leamington, Gaydon and Stratford.

At the time, residents in the surrounding area were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke.

Fire crews were called out to a fire at a derelict building in Fusiliers Way in Warwick on Monday October 28. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

Warwick District Council have said Warwickshire Police have been contacted about the incident and that firefighters are continuing to monitor the site.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Warwick District Council is deeply saddened to report that a fire which broke out in the afternoon of Monday October 28 has caused substantial damage to the Grade II listed former farmhouse located just off Fusiliers Way in Warwick.

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service continue to monitor the building and 24-hour security around the site will remain in place.

“Officers from the council will then undergo measures to make the remaining structure safe and prevent any further damage.

“The incident has been reported to the police.

“Any member of the public with further information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police quoting reference 210 of October 28.”

Warwickshire Police can be contacted by calling 101. Information can also be submitted to the force’s website by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/