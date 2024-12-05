Live: Police searching for missing Kenilworth man John Taylor have found a body

We will bring you updates from the site of the search for John.

Thursday, December 12 – Police searching for missing Kenilworth man John Taylor have found a body

Warwickshire Police said: “We’re sorry to report that officers searching for missing man John Taylor have recovered a body from undergrowth near Kenilworth Castle.

The search for John Taylor continues

“John went missing from Kenilworth on Tuesday December 3.

“His family has been informed.

"We’re now awaiting formal identification and we continue to support John's family.

“We ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and supported in the searches for John.”

Wednesday December 11 – Warwickshire Police say their search for John Taylor is now a ‘recovery operation’

Warwickshire Police said their search for John Taylor is now a ‘recovery operation’, as evidence suggests he is not alive.

In the last few minutes, Detective Chief Inspector Sutherland Lane has issued an update on the search for the 86-year-old man who went missing from Kenilworth on Tuesday December 3.

Police continue their search for John Taylor

DCI Lane said: “It has been over a week since John went missing and we’re very sorry to report that all the evidence suggests we are not going to find him alive.

"This is now a recovery operation, and we are working hard to bring John home to his family.

“We don’t believe anyone else was involved in John’s disappearance.

“Our investigations to date have involved specially trained search officers; volunteer search and rescue teams; financial enquiries; mobile phone enquiries; CCTV and dash cam enquiries; door-to-door enquiries; drone and helicopter searches; police dog searches; and searches by expert water search teams. Divers have today been out searching for John.

“We have found no evidence to suggest John went far from where he was last sighted near Kenilworth Castle and this area has been the main focal point of our search.

“John’s family are extremely grateful for all the support and kind messages they have received. They now please ask that people respect their privacy while they continue to come to terms with his disappearance.

“I would like to add my thanks to the local community for all their support and we will of course keep you up to date with future developments.”

Tuesday December 10 – one week on

One week on and the Kenilworth community continues to unite in its search for John Taylor

It was this time last week that John Taylor was reported missing in Kenilworth.

And since then, hundreds of people have taken to the streets, fields and parks in search of the 86-year-old.

Sadly, no sightings of John have been reported - but that has not stopped the incredible efforts of both the police and the town's community.

“The search has included search specialists, door-to-door enquiries, financial checks, mobile phone enquiries, police dogs, drones, dash cam footage and the police helicopter to name only a few.

“This week we continue to search using experts who can search in areas that have been unsafe to search so far without specialist kit and equipment.

“As we continue to support John’s family, and to work with partner agencies in the search for John, we just wanted to say a thank you to all for your support.”

Monday December 9 – the search continues

The search is still continuing for John Taylor.

Despite the storm over the weekend, specialist rescue teams were out looking for the 86-year-old, who went missing on Tuesday December 3.

PC Andy Steventon is one of our rural crime officers who has been helping the search.

Andy and his colleagues are part of the motorbike team, and last week they were covering huge patches of farmland and countryside surrounding Kenilworth.

He said: “Something that would have taken two or three officers a day to do we can clear in an hour or an hour and a half.

"This isn't a substitute for a detailed forensic search - this means officers are freed up to do those searches where the intel suggests they need to be done.

“This will be such a difficult time for John’s loved ones and we’re all thinking about them.

“We’ve come together as a force and we’ve been working flat out with our friends at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue and Warwickshire Search and Rescue to bring this uncertainty to an end.

“The response from the community has been pretty amazing and it’s one of those things that restores your faith in humanity.”

Warwickshire Police added: "We continue to keep in touch with his family and in line with their wishes, remind people not to put themselves in danger trying to help with the search given the extreme weather warning.

"Any sightings can be reported on 999. Any other information that may help can be reported on 101 or online using our website."

Warwickshire Police update – Saturday afternoon

Warwickshire Police said: “As we continue to try and find missing Kenilworth man John Taylor, we’d like to highlight the great work of our search and rescue teams.

“Members of the public who have themselves been helping with the search over the last few days will have noticed we have been joined by colleagues from Warwickshire Search and Rescue and Northamptonshire Search and Rescue – they’re the ones in the red uniforms.

“They are all volunteers who bring much expertise to searches for missing people. We and Mr Taylor’s family are very grateful for their support.

“Sadly Mr Taylor remains missing, but along with the search and rescue teams, we have specialist officers carrying out water searches today. We continue to keep in touch with his family and in line with their wishes, remind people not to put themselves in danger trying to help with the search given the extreme weather warning.

“Any sightings can be reported on 999. Any other information that may help can be reported on 101 or online using our website.”

Day five – reminder that the weather is making searches dangerous

Police and John’s family are reminding people carrying out searches not to put themselves in danger over the weekend. With Storm Durragh here, winds are high (so be careful near trees) and rain is making the boggy fields hazardous.

Last night’s searches (Friday night)

A message form the organisers on the Help Find John Facebook page – for more updates visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1220701555675154

“The group covered about 8-10 miles covering Red lane, Crackley Woods, Finham Brook and Parliament Piece. Sadly there were no sightings of John.

“I want to thank Tony from SOS Silence of Suicide and their team who has Tony with us the whole night supplying a warm space and drinks also a decent torch. What a kind and welcoming man. I’m so very grateful.

“I want to thank the lovely lady from Kenilworth Tesco Heidi Dunsford Who delivered food and drinks.

“And lastly I genuinely want to thank the 50 odd people that left their home, children, commitments and joined us all to search these areas in large numbers and fully.

“John and his family are in our thoughts.

“Unfortunately we did not find John. My husband and brother have spoken to the police and they are focussing on the waters. Please DO NOT enter any water and DO NOT go onto farmers lands. The farms have been done as the owners do not want people strolling on their land they have pregnant live stock etc

“We can rule out:

Red lane

Crackley woods

Parliament piece

Finham brook but not the water.”

Latest police statement – Friday afternoon

Warwickshire Police said: “We know a lot of you have been asking for the latest in the search for John Taylor who is missing from Kenilworth.

“The search is continuing today and there remains a large police presence in the area. One of our specialist teams has been carrying out water searches.

“We’re in regular contact with John’s family and ensuring they get the support they need.

“The officers, the search and rescue teams and John’s family are all hugely grateful for the support they have received from members of the public.

“We’re keen to highlight that there is an extreme weather warning in place over the weekend and John’s family are urging people not to put themselves in danger to help with the search. We’re especially discouraging people from going searching in the dark.

“We’d also like to reassure you that all farm outbuildings in the area have now been searched and ask that people avoid going into these, especially after dark. This is causing alarm to their owners.

“We’ll be sure to keep you updated over the weekend. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Meeting tonight (Friday)

Members of the public who want to help with the search for John Taylor are being invited to meet at the Queen and Castle pub in Kenilworth at 7pm tonight (December 6).

A huge number of people have been searching for the 86-year-old since he went missing on Tuesday December 3.

And tonight, an organised search is being planned.

Organisers said they need about 30 people to walk in a line and stay together covering large areas of Greenland/woodland as well as other areas.

In their information, they said:

Car drivers are beneficial so we can cover other areas go have a break and go again. Bonus if you will take non drivers.

You ideally need wellies, costs, gloves, torches

Dog friendly dogs welcome as sometimes dogs will spot things we wouldn’t.

We will be heading out no later than 7.20pm

Friday morning

The search for Kenilworth's John Taylor is continuing into a fourth day.

Crowds once again turned up yesterday to help police, with a larger numbers helping in the darker hours after people left work.

Police said yesterday that they expected to bring divers today to search the waters, although that will depend on the weather.

Overview

The community has rallied together to help search for missing man John Taylor from Kenilworth. 86-year-old John was reported missing on Tuesday morning (December 3). Since then, officers have been searching the area with helicopters and police dogs as well as appealing for the public’s help.

Join the Facebook page

A special Facebook page has been set p for the public to coordinate the search https://www.facebook.com/groups/1220701555675154

‘The police are the public and the public are the police’

In their latest statement, Warwickshire Police said: “Officers, detectives, search specialists, police dogs and the police helicopter have been joined by brilliant volunteers from Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

“So too have you, the public, stepped up and taken to the streets and the countryside around Kenilworth to look for John.

“We know this means a huge amount to the John’s loved ones and, from our view, it goes back to a phrase from the dawn of modern policing, ‘the police are the public and the public are the police’.

"We’d like to share what one of the officers involved in the search has just said: “I want to thank residents and say that they are showing amazing community spirit and humanity with the efforts they are doing.”

“Thanks again and remember, if you see anything, call us on 999 quoting incident number 158 of 3 December.”

How you can help

Police are asking people to check their gardens, barns and for dog walkers to look for him. Members of the public have been going out in groups, using the Queen and Castle pub as their HQ. A special Facebook page has been set up for the public to coordinate the search https://www.facebook.com/groups/1220701555675154

Remember if you see John. call 999 – any information, call 101. And DON’T go into the water.

Police have released the following advice (Thursday afternoon): • If you would like to assist us, we would absolutely welcome you walking in the area of open ground near Kenilworth Castle and the surrounding countryside and calling us on 999 if you see anything.

• If you do see anything and you are unable to approach, please remain at the scene if you can so officers can be directed when they arrive.

• If you are out in those areas, if possible please avoid wearing a dark blue coat or jacket. We are receiving a high volume of calls from people mistakenly reporting these as sightings of John.

• Please also do not attempt to enter bodies of water to search for John. We have trained specialists who can do this and if you place yourself in danger you will diverting our resources away from the search.

Thanks again and remember, if you see anything, call us on 999 quoting incident number 158 of 3 December.

Photos from the search

Thursday lunchtime: The search goes on

Sadly, John is still missing but many people are out in the fields and streets. The Kenilworth Weekly News and Courier have joined them on a few routes.

You will have noticed many police cars around town and officers are knocking on doors, asking people to check their door cameras and their car cameras.

Police said potential sightings have been reported and they have followed up on any calls, but none of them have proven to be John.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue is helping with the search.

Remember if you see John. call 999 – any information, call 101. And DON’T go into the water.

Queen and Castle pub

The fantastic staff at the Queen and Castle pub, which has become a headquarters for the public search, is offering free tea and coffee for people joining the search. We were there earlier, reporting on the search.

Latest from police (Thursday morning)

We have just spoken to Detective Chief Inspector Sutherland Lane and Detective Inspector Chris Finch. They said that the support for the search has been 'fantastic' and that people can help by checking their gardens, barns and for dog walkers to look for him.

They are concentrating on the open areas near to where he was last seen, operating in controlled grid searches. Warwickshire Search and Rescue will be joining the police later today (Thursday) to help coordinate the search with the public.

Specialist divers will be brought in tomorrow (Friday). Officers are once again emphasising that members of the public should not enter the water in their search for John.

Family’s appeal

What to do if you have information

Call 101 if you have information – but call 999 if you see John.

Warwickshire Police's search

Officers are currently covering all open spaces around Kenilworth Castle - John was last seen at Abbey Fields next to Finham Brook at around 9.20am on Tuesday December 3. Officers think he is still either in the area of Kenilworth or the surrounding countryside. Police are continuing to search across Kenilworth and the countryside using search specialists, police dogs and the police helicopter. Detectives are in town conducting door-to-door enquiries and we’re rapidly following up on any possible sightings. If anyone has dash cam footage of the Castle Road area between 8am and 11am on December 3, they are being asked to look at it in case they capture John. Since then, officers have been searching the area with helicopters and police dogs as well as appealing for the public’s help.