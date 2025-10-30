A man was left with potentially serious injuries after a crash near Kenilworth last night (Wednesday October 29). Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A man was left with potentially serious injuries after a crash near Kenilworth last night (Wednesday October 29).

At around 9.30pm last night, emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the A46 southbound between Thickthorn and Gaveston.

The incident, which saw all lanes closed on the southbound carriageway and motorist urged to use alternative routes, involved two cars.

A man was treated at the scene for potentially serious injuries and was then taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called to reports of an RTC between junctions two and three of the A46 Southbound at 9.25pm and sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A man was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to Warwick Hospital.”

All lanes of the dual carriageway had reopened by midnight.