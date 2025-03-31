Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in south Warwickshire
The crash, which happened in Shipston Road near Alderminster at around 7.10pm, involved a car and a motorbike.
A local Community First Responder (CFR), an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) responded to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition following a collision with a car.
“The team of ambulance staff worked together to administer trauma care to the man to stabilise his condition before he was conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”