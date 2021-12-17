Emergency services called to van on fire on A46 near Warwick

Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire on the A46 southbound. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

Emergency services were called out to a van on fire on the A46 near Warwick this afternoon (Friday December 17).

Fire crews from Kenilworth and Leamington Stations were called out at around 1.40pm to the fire, which had started after a crash on the A46 Southbound between Gaveston and Stanks Hill.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station said: "One van was well alight on our arrival, a firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"Crews gave first aid to two persons who were walking wounded whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.47pm by the fire service reporting a two car RTC on the A46, junctions 3 to 2, Leek Wootton.

"Two ambulance and a paramedic officer attended and assessed two patients who sustained minor injuries."