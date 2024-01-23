Annual charge for green bin collection in Warwick district has come back around

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth who wish to continue having their household garden waste collected can now renew their subscription for the period from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

The annual charge for the fortnightly service for this year is £44 – a £4 rise on last year - for each garden waste bin permit and covers collections for the 2024/25 period, with a two week break over Christmas and New Year.

Residents who have signed up for reminders or are users of Warwick District Council’s waste collection app will have already received a message to remind them to renew their subscription, however due to General Data Protection Regulations, the council has been unable to contact other service subscribers.

Garden waste permits can be renewed online at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by telephone on 01926 456123 between 8.45am

and 5.15pm, Monday to Wednesday and 8.45am and 5pm, from Thursday to Friday.

Customers can expect to receive the permit 10 working days after they’ve purchased it.

Items that can go in the green bin include grass cuttings, shrub and hedge cuttings, plants, flowers, leaves, and pruning’s, bedding from non-meat-eating pets and twigs, branches, and small logs (max 10cm diameter).

Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood and Green Spaces, said: “Composting garden cuttings is a brilliant way to deal with your green waste, but this isn’t an option available to everyone.

"Last year we had an unexpected demand for garden waste permits which is why we’re offering the renewal of these permits earlier this year.

“The garden waste subscription service provides a convenient and hassle-free way of disposing of your garden waste for as little as £1.76 a fortnight, per bin.”

Subscriptions are open all year, but the cost will remain at £44 with no pro-rata rate available.

Only green bins displaying the correct permit will be emptied.

Residents who choose not to take part in the scheme have the choice of home composting or taking their garden waste to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

In addition, Warwickshire County Council offer discounted home composting bins.