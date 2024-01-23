Controversial plans for large Leamington housing development have resurfaced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversial plans to build a large housing development in Leamington have resurfaced.

AC Lloyd has submitted a revised proposal to Warwick District Council for a residential development of 185 dwellings on land to the south of Chesterton Gardens after its initial plans for at least 200 homes were called in by the Government in May 2023.

The council rejected the plans at first but later granted outline planning permission after an appeal by the developer.

The outline of the site south of Chesterton Gardens in Leamington where AC LLoyd wants to build 185 houses.

Many residents who would be living near the development have again objected to the plans.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has opposed the proposals since he was a Warwickshire County Councillor in 2015.

Mr Western said: “I will continue to stand with local residents to oppose the development.

“I am in no doubt of the housing crisis we face as a country but developments like this will not fix it, it is the wrong type of housing in the wrong place.

“These plans would cause massive issues for residents, increasing pressure on services already at max capacity, we'd see a significant increase in traffic, and it would do little to address the affordability crisis.

“We need affordable, social housing near our town centres with transport links, shops, community centres, schools and medical centres.

"This development delivers on none of those things.”

AC LLoyd has declined to comment on the latest stage of the application.