Leamington MP's delight as plans for houses between Whitnash and Sydenham are paused

A planning application for more homes between Sydenham and Whitnash has been called in by the Government, meaning an inquiry will be held to examine the controversial plans.

The update comes after Warwick and Leamington Labour MP Matt Western wrote to the Secretary of State for Housing to request this move following his long-standing opposition to the plans.

He started the campaign, Stop East Whitnash (StEW), eight years ago in 2015, urging for no more homes to be built in that area.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has been campaigning against the controversial plans to build new homes between Sydenham and Whitnash for the past eight years. Picture supplied.

The plans, submitted by developer AC Lloyd, were for at least 200 homes to be built on the land near Campion School playing fields, with concerns it could rise to as many as 500 homes.

Concerns were raised that there would a lack of infrastructure for the new builds, with no plans to build additional shops nor increase spaces at the local GP practice and the development would see a real increase in traffic in the local area – which currently only has one access road planned into the estate.

Mr Western, who first opposed the building of the development when he was a Warwickshire county councillor, said; “these flawed plans will only cause issues for local residents, increasing the strain on already hard pushed services, creating a significant increase in traffic and would do little to address the affordability crisis.

I am hopeful that sense will prevail, and we’ll get the decision that is right for the community, with them at the forefront of the decision, not the developers.”

The development was initially rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

That decision was subsequently overturned by the Planning Inspector after an appeal by developer AC Lloyd.