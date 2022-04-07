Warwickshire Police have maintained a strong presence around Kingsbury Oil Terminal with more than 100 arrests now made. Photo: Warwickshire Police

In a statement released at lunchtime today, Thursday, the force said an additional 15 arrests were made overnight for offences including criminal damage and going equipped.

A spokesman said: “A large policing presence remains in the area. We will always respect people's right to peaceful protest but we are committed to taking action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.”

The latest arrests were as follows: 71-year-old woman from Cumbria – Criminal damage; 62-year-old woman from Cambridge - Section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act; 51-year-old man from Northamptonshire – Criminal damage; 51-year-old woman from Cumbria – Criminal damage; 51-year-old man from Cambridge – Criminal damage; 25-year-old man from Germany – going equipped; 64-year-old woman from Shropshire – Criminal damage; 51-year-old man from Oxfordshire – Criminal damage; 65-year-old woman from Hampshire – Criminal damage; 49-year-old man from Ipswich – Criminal damage; 67-year-old man from Cheshire – Criminal damage; 35-year-old man from Barnsley – Criminal damage; 71-year-old woman from West Yorkshire – Criminal damage; 65-year-old woman from Shropshire – Criminal damage; 64-year-old man from Norwich - Criminal damage.

Ch Insp Darren Webster added: “Officers remain at the site of the protests and are taking action where we identify offences have been committed.