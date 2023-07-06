Register
BBC Countryfile presenter Tom Heap is key speaker at Eco Fair in Napton

The environmental broadcaster and journalist’s talk was one of the top attractions at the event.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

BBC Countryfile presenter Tom Heap was a key speaker at the Eco Fair event in Napton recently.

The environmental broadcaster and journalist’s talk was one of the top attractions at the event last Saturday (July 1).

Other parts of the programme included practical advice for saving energy, water and money, a repair shop, cycle health checks, electric vehicles and e-bikes, beekeepers and home growers.

BBC Countryfile presenter Tom Heap with Stratford-District Council leader Cllr Susan Juned (left) and deputy leader Cllr Nigel Rock (right) at the Napton Eco Fair. Picture courtesy of Stratford District Council.BBC Countryfile presenter Tom Heap with Stratford-District Council leader Cllr Susan Juned (left) and deputy leader Cllr Nigel Rock (right) at the Napton Eco Fair. Picture courtesy of Stratford District Council.
BBC Countryfile presenter Tom Heap with Stratford-District Council leader Cllr Susan Juned (left) and deputy leader Cllr Nigel Rock (right) at the Napton Eco Fair. Picture courtesy of Stratford District Council.
Also at the event was Stratford District Council’s leader Cllr Susan Juned and deputy leader, Cllr Nigel Rock who discussed climate and energy issues with Tom.

The council has made action against climate change as well as environmental sustainability, key parts of its agenda for a local green recovery.

Cllr Juned said: “Tackling the climate emergency and ecological crisis is central to our plan,”

“All of our decisions must ensure we consider the impact of climate change on the residents we serve and on their environment.”

