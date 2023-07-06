Hotel between Leamington and Kenilworth announces multi-million pound refurbishment of its event facilities

The work is already underway at The Chesford Grange Hotel and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

A Warwick hotel has announced the multi-million pound refurbishment of its events facilities.

The work is already underway at The Chesford Grange Hotel and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The resort’s largest event space, The Kenilworth Suite, which accommodates up to 700 delegates, will see the most drastic changes with all new interiors throughout.

The CHesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

The majority of bedrooms and the hotel entrance received a facelift earlier this year.

Nick Hughes, general manager at Chesford Grange, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our newly refurbished facilities in a few months time.

"We’re delighted to offer our clients a new, premium meeting and event offering, with food and service to match the product.

Advertisement

Advertisement