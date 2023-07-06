Register
Hotel between Leamington and Kenilworth announces multi-million pound refurbishment of its event facilities

The work is already underway at The Chesford Grange Hotel and is expected to be completed by the autumn.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:41 BST

A Warwick hotel has announced the multi-million pound refurbishment of its events facilities.

The work is already underway at The Chesford Grange Hotel and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

The resort’s largest event space, The Kenilworth Suite, which accommodates up to 700 delegates, will see the most drastic changes with all new interiors throughout.

The CHesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.The CHesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.
The majority of bedrooms and the hotel entrance received a facelift earlier this year.

Nick Hughes, general manager at Chesford Grange, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch our newly refurbished facilities in a few months time.

"We’re delighted to offer our clients a new, premium meeting and event offering, with food and service to match the product.

"We are proud to have clients visit us from all across the UK, and I’m confident they will be impressed with our new, improved offering, due to be completed very soon”.

https://www.chesfordgrange.com/

