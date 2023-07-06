Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

South Warwickshire company is first in county to receive Royal accolade at Buckingham Palace

Green Sheep Group, led by Roger Allen, Chief Executive, and accompanied by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by HRH King Charles III.
By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

A South Warwickshire company has become the first in the county to receive a King’s Award.

Green Sheep Group, which specialises in the design and manufacture of nursery baby products, led by Roger Allen, chief executive, and accompanied by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The award, previously known as the Queen's Award for Enterprise, remains one of the most prestigious business awards schemes in the United Kingdom, celebrating the finest British businesses.

Most Popular
Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox with Roger Allen, the CEO of Green Sheep Group and Lucy Gibbs his PA. Picture suppled.Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox with Roger Allen, the CEO of Green Sheep Group and Lucy Gibbs his PA. Picture suppled.
Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox with Roger Allen, the CEO of Green Sheep Group and Lucy Gibbs his PA. Picture suppled.
Read More
In pictures: Ronan Keating and Bananarama starred at Pub in the Park in Leamingt...

Mr Allen said: "It is truly an honour to be acknowledged with this prestigious accolade, particularly as the first Warwickshire company to receive the new King's Award.

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the entire Green Sheep Group team."

Green Sheep Group CEO Roger Allen.Green Sheep Group CEO Roger Allen.
Green Sheep Group CEO Roger Allen.
Related topics:Charles III