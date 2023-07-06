South Warwickshire company is first in county to receive Royal accolade at Buckingham Palace

Green Sheep Group, led by Roger Allen, Chief Executive, and accompanied by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by HRH King Charles III.

A South Warwickshire company has become the first in the county to receive a King’s Award.

Green Sheep Group, which specialises in the design and manufacture of nursery baby products, led by Roger Allen, chief executive, and accompanied by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, was presented with The King’s Award for Enterprise by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The award, previously known as the Queen's Award for Enterprise, remains one of the most prestigious business awards schemes in the United Kingdom, celebrating the finest British businesses.

Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox with Roger Allen, the CEO of Green Sheep Group and Lucy Gibbs his PA. Picture suppled.

Mr Allen said: "It is truly an honour to be acknowledged with this prestigious accolade, particularly as the first Warwickshire company to receive the new King's Award.

"This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the entire Green Sheep Group team."