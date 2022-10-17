Richard Allanach is pictured on the Northampton Lane by-way at the point where the government is planning on splitting it in two with their new road.

When news broke that a planning application had gone in for a key part of the controversial Rugby Borough Council Local Plan, the Advertiser questioned whether the new link would succeed in its best-known aim of providing relief to the Dunchurch crossroads – or will be a ‘road to hell’ as it opens up the surrounding fields for the lion’s share of the 5,000 homes talked about for South-West Rugby.

In one form or another the link road has been at the heart of the vision, driven by developers, to open up the area for more homes than can be found in many small towns.

But though the road has been a central part of all that, maps contained in planning documents on the borough council’s website have failed to give many of those affected an idea of where the proposed road will run and what it will mean for the current tranquil setting and its wildlife.

To make the message clearer, campaign group Rugby About Turn is planning a walk along the intended route of the so-called Homestead Link this Sunday, October 23.

The road being pushed forward by government agency Homes England will link Cock Robin Wood and Coventry Road in Dunchurch.

As previously reported by the Advertiser, the planning application comes with 184 documents and more than a thousand pages of information.

“Not everyone living in Rugby will find it easy to understand all this paperwork,” said campaign organiser Richard Allanach.

“I thought it would be a good idea to walk the route, see what it means and allow residents to share the information they have gleaned.”

Everyone wishing to walk the route is advised to meet at the Cock Robin Wood car park at 11am on Sunday.

Rugby About Turn is a campaign group dedicated to improving town and country planning in the Rugby Borough Council area.

“Once we fully understand what is being proposed we will be better placed to respond to RBC’s consultation on the government’s plans,” said Mr Allanach.

