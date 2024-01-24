Can you suggest a location for electric vehicle charging points in Warwickshire?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire residents are being asked where they think more than 1,000 new electric vehicle charging points should be located across the county.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been allocated £3.3 million from the first round of the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Capital Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the installation of up to 1,400 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations.

Copyright (c) 2017 Albert Pego/Shutterstock.

Residents can nominate possible locations which would benefit from an electric vehicle charging point either online here https://shorturl.at/ntwyL or by calling 01926 410410.

WCC is particularly interested in hearing about areas where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging including residential streets with no off-street parking, public car parks and rural locations.

Cllr Jan Matecki, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Warwickshire to get involved in the roll out of our electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re particularly keen to hear from residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and the county’s more rural locations, so that we can ensure that access to electric vehicle charging is increased in the areas where it’s most needed.