Can you suggest a location for electric vehicle charging points in Warwickshire?
Warwickshire residents are being asked where they think more than 1,000 new electric vehicle charging points should be located across the county.
Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been allocated £3.3 million from the first round of the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Capital Fund.
Based on current estimates, this funding will allow for the installation of up to 1,400 charging sockets at both on-street and in car park locations.
Residents can nominate possible locations which would benefit from an electric vehicle charging point either online here https://shorturl.at/ntwyL or by calling 01926 410410.
WCC is particularly interested in hearing about areas where there is a high demand for electric vehicle charging including residential streets with no off-street parking, public car parks and rural locations.
Cllr Jan Matecki, WCC’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Warwickshire to get involved in the roll out of our electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
"We’re particularly keen to hear from residents in Nuneaton and Bedworth and the county’s more rural locations, so that we can ensure that access to electric vehicle charging is increased in the areas where it’s most needed.
“We know that more people are keen to move away from fossil-fuel powered vehicles and that our role in this important shift is to provide increased charging infrastructure that makes this switch both possible and desirable.”