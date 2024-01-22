Have your say on improvement plans for 'Top Park' in Leamington town centre

The Friends of Christchurch Gardens, working with Warwick District Council, have appointed landscape architects plincke to develop a master plan for Christchurch Gardens at the top of The Parade.

Leamington residents are being asked to give their views on plans to improve a public park in the town centre.

The Friends of Christchurch Gardens, working with Warwick District Council, have appointed landscape architects plincke to develop a master plan for Christchurch Gardens at the top of The Parade.

The aim is to improve the park in the shorter term and ensure that there is a strategy in place to maintain it for future generations to enjoy and ensure that there is a strategy in place to maintain them for future generations to enjoy.

Members of the Friends of Christchurch Gardens group carrying out one of their regular litter picks in the park. Picture supplied.

The gardens, known to many as ‘Top Park’, are a valued green space in the heart of Leamington which provide a welcome to visitors arriving from the north of the town as well as an informal place for residents to exercise and socialise.

Friends chair Alison Chantrey said: “We’re really excited about this opportunity to work with Warwick District Council and the local community to agree a master plan for the Gardens.

"In these financially difficult times, a strong plan with public support will help us to attract funding for this much loved space.”

Before Christmas, the Friends group asked key stakeholders to identify what works well in the gardens and what does not work so well.

Together they identified weaknesses to address and threats to be mitigated, strengths to build upon and potential opportunities.

Drop-in events are now going to be held for the public at the park on Saturday February 3 from 11am to 2pm.

In the case of bad weather, this event will instead take place in the foyer of Holy Trinity Church in Beauchamp Avenue nearby.

And a second drop-in event will take place at The Royal Priors Shopping Centre on Saturday February from 11am to 3.30pm.

The Friends will also be holding a tidy up in the Gardens on February 3 from 11am to noon.

All tools and equipment will be provided for a litter pick and some light gardening.

All are welcome, including children, who must be accompanied by an adult.