Green light given for new children's residential care home in Leamington
Planning permission has been granted to change the use of a Leamington house into a children’s residential care home.
The home, which will be managed by residential childcare consultancy Safe Hands, would provide medium to long term accommodation for up to two children aged between 8 and 17 with emotional behavioural difficulties and/or learning disabilities.
Several residents living in and around Beaufort Avenue objected to the plans on grounds including that the opening of the home would cause increased traffic, parking and noise problems in an area close to two schools.
Safe Hands has said: “The running of this care home would be undertaken as close as possible to that of a normal dwelling house.
"Any staff training or meetings would generally take place off-site and the children would also visit healthcare professionals off-site as per a normal family operation (i.e. doctors, dentists, etc.).
" As well as the children being placed in the local schools in the catchment area, they would also utilise services and facilities in the surrounding area.
"The application address is located in an area which is ideal for the positive development of a child in care – the quiet suburban location creates a calming environment conducive to recovery from childhood traumas and the reduction of anxiety.”
