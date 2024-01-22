Green light given for new children's residential care home in Leamington

Planning permission has been granted to change the use of a house in Beaufort Avenue, Cubbington, to the home, which would provide medium to long term accommodation for up to two children aged between 8 and 17 with emotional behavioural difficulties and/or learning disabilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted to change the use of a Leamington house into a children’s residential care home.

The home, which will be managed by residential childcare consultancy Safe Hands, would provide medium to long term accommodation for up to two children aged between 8 and 17 with emotional behavioural difficulties and/or learning disabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several residents living in and around Beaufort Avenue objected to the plans on grounds including that the opening of the home would cause increased traffic, parking and noise problems in an area close to two schools.

Latest news.

Safe Hands has said: “The running of this care home would be undertaken as close as possible to that of a normal dwelling house.

"Any staff training or meetings would generally take place off-site and the children would also visit healthcare professionals off-site as per a normal family operation (i.e. doctors, dentists, etc.).

" As well as the children being placed in the local schools in the catchment area, they would also utilise services and facilities in the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The application address is located in an area which is ideal for the positive development of a child in care – the quiet suburban location creates a calming environment conducive to recovery from childhood traumas and the reduction of anxiety.”