A ‘local legend’ from Leamington has been recognised for her efforts in the community.

Morrisons in Leamington has presented its fourth Morrisons Community Star award.

This year the Leamington Morrisons Community Star Award goes to Tilly Verwoerd for her work in the community supporting vulnerable women, volunteering at a night shelter, helping people and also supporting with collections for local charities. Photo shows Tilly Verwoerd (left) with Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

The store gives out awards to celebrate the work people do in the community each year and was created by community champion Alex Pearson in 2020 to recognise people who go above and beyond.

This year the award goes to Tilly Verwoerd for her work in the community supporting vulnerable women, volunteering at a night shelter, helping people and also supporting with collections for local charities.

Alex said that Tilly was nominated by many people people in the community.

One nomination said: “I have known Tilly since early 2019; back then she visited the Esther project as a vulnerable lady, she has always had a beautiful heart and smile.

"She would be the first one to put herself forward and offer help to other ladies who would need it, weather it be something simple like offering a friendly face and a cuppa, she would always listen with concern and offer a friendly ear.

"Tilly as a vulnerable lady had her own issues over the years, she has been strong and positive, whilst looking after her own children with warmth and kindness.

"More recently Tilly has decided to collect and distribute warm items and other necessities to homeless rough sleepers in Leamington and Warwick.

“She will help these people on the streets fill out forms and offer them support, always making sure they are warm.

“Tilly can be found volunteering at multiple charities in the area and helping run Grassroots vulnerable ladies group, fundraising for multiple charities including putting events together and fundraising for Grassroots.

“A few months ago Tilly took it on herself to feed a vulnerable lady and her children as they were struggling financially. Also offering her emotional support and encouragement.

“Over the years of knowing Tilly she has gone from strength to strength, I am so proud of her progress. Running the Grassroots ladies group filling in forms to help the ladies access benefits. She is awesome.”