Clean air day event in Kenilworth will be a first for the town
Kenilworth Town Council are getting together with Warwick District Council, Clean Air Warwickshire and Warwickshire County Council to hold Kenilworth’s first Clean Air Day event and they want residents to get involved.
The free event will be held on at Abbey End on Sunday June 16 between 10am and 3pm.
This is the closest weekend to the official Clean Air Day, which is taking place on Thursday June 20.
The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of clean air for our health and the environment.
The event will be demonstrating how everyone can get involved, have fun and improve therir physical and mental health by getting more active – whether by walking, cycling, wheeling or scooting for shorter trips around the area, catching the bus, train or even switching to an electric car.
There will be stalls, activities and food and drink for all the family including bike skills, a range of adapted bikes to try, making your own smoothie on a bike – music, games and much more.
An exciting part of the event will be a traffic free loop for the whole community to get together and walk, wheel, cycle, scoot and play along a 1 mile stretch of road between 11am and 1pm.
The loop starts from Abbey End and goes along Randall Road and St Nicholas Avenue to the corner of Roseland Road and back again.
The event is being supported by Brompton, Kidvelo bikes and Bunji printing.
Kenilworth Town Council wants to hear from community groups, local sustainable businesses or school groups who want to take part.
The organisers are asking businesses and residents if they sponsor a stall or provide support in a different way
They are particularly keen to hear from local sustainable food and drink providers interested in providing a stall.
For more information or to get in touch email [email protected] visit https://kenilworthweb.co.uk/clean-air-day-2024/ , call 01926 859155 or follow @Kenilworthweb on Facebook or Instagram.