Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HS2 has released timelapse and drone footage showing contractors moving a 1,100 tonne composite viaduct into place over two M42/M6 link roads in Warwickshire.

The 158-metre-long structure was moved into place in 13 hours using a specialist push-pull jacking technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East M42-M6 Link Viaduct is one of 13 viaducts which make up HS2’s triangular Delta Junction.

HS2 has moved this 1,100 tonne viaduct over two M42 and M6 link roads in Warwickshire. Image courtesy of HS2,

This section of the railway enables high speed trains to travel between London, Interchange Station in Solihull and Birmingham Curzon Street Station.

The operation was completed ten hours ahead of schedule during a weekend road closure, enabling the motorway link roads to be opened earlier than planned.

It was delivered by a team of 25 people from specialist steelwork company Victor Buyck Steel Construction (VBSC), working on behalf of HS2’s main works contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HS2 Ltd, BBV and National Highways collaborated to minimise disruption for people using the roads and enabling this engineering feat to take place.

This was the second ‘launch’ of this structure to move it into its final position over both westbound and eastbound motorway link roads. In February, the first launch took the first 84 metre section of the viaduct to its halfway position over the westbound link road.

Since then, three further steel girders were welded to the back of the first section and 38 precast concrete slabs were installed to complete the 158-metre-long structure. By installing the slabs prior to launch, the number of highway closures required to finish the composite deck has been significantly reduced helping to keep future closures of the link road to a minimum.

Over the summer, a similar two-stage operation will move the identical West M42-M6 Link Viaduct, which runs parallel to the East Link Viaduct.