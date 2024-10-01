Freezer and sun lounger among pile of rubbish collected in Leamington street clean-up

By Oliver Williams
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:05 BST
A Leamington community group has listed a freezer, a sun lounger and child’s bicycle and a dart board among the pile of rubbish it collected during a recent street clean-up in the town.

The Leam Trash Friends (LTF) carried out the clean-up around the south of the town a few days ago and left the 19 filled litter bags and other items which had been dumped around the area at the entrance to Tower Street for collection.

A rug, a foot stool, a golf club, a car tyre, a plant pot and a two-metre length of plastic were also among the items in the pile, which was to be collected by Warwick District Council yesterday.

The pile of rubbish collected by the Leam Trash Friends during a recent street clean-up in Leamington. Picture submitted

LTF’s aim is to reduce litter on the streets of Leamington and its surrounding areas and to enhance and protect wildlife while reducing the negative image of areas.

For more information about the group visit https://www.facebook.com/leamtrashfriends or to donate to the cause via Paypal use the email address [email protected]

