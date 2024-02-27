Kenilworth theatre awarded for its dedication to a plastic free approach
A Kenilworth theatre has been recognised for its plastic free approach.
The Talisman Theatre & Arts Centre in Barrow Road has been recognised as a Plastic-Free Ally by Plastic Free Kenilworth – an environmental organisation dedicated to reducing single-use plastics in the community.
The award commends the theatre’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Des McCann, bar manager at The Talisman Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our efforts in promoting sustainability. Since
recently introducing the re-usable plasticware behind the bar we’ve already had so many positive comments from our patrons about the quality of them compared to single use plastic, and of course they’re so much better for the environment too.
"We believe that every small change contributes to a greener future for our town and beyond.
“Not only has the new reusable plasticware proven very popular, we’re also delighted that actually these won’t cost the theatre as much money in the long run either.
"Each ‘glass’ can be re-used up to 1,000 times, which means that the lifespan on one item would typically last us over seven years.”
The theatre’s commitment to looking at more sustainable options behind the bar caught the attention of Plastic Free Kenilworth.
Alison Frith, from the organisation, said: “When I went to see the fabulous pantomime at the Talisman, I was excited and pleased that they had ditched their single-use plastic beakers for the auditorium drinks, in favour of more sturdy reusable alternative plastic glasses.
" Of course, I instantly thought of my work with Plastic Free Kenilworth and contacted the theatre to award them with their Plastic Free Ally certificate.
"The Talisman Theatre are now well on their way to becoming a Plastic-Free Business Champion with other changes being reviewed to see if there are more opportunities to take this plastic-free initiative even further.”
To find out more about Plastic Free Kenilworth and how you can be involved please contact Alison and Verity by messenger at: http://www.facebook.com/plasticfreekenilworth or by email at: [email protected]
