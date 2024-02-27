Award-winning Leamington micro brewery opens new taproom at town centre business park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi award-winning micro-brewery in Leamington has opened its doors to a new

taproom in the latest chapter of growth.

Windmill Hill is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the new-look venue, underneath the Arches at Victoria Business Park, which has been transformed with new custom booth seating, a six-line keg tap wall and a Chesterton Windmill chandelier centrepiece.

Windmill Hill's new look tap room. Picture supplied.

Director Gavin Leach has enjoyed success with the brewery since left a career in pharmaceuticals to establish the business partner Rob Singleton in 2017.

Since then Windmill Hill has gone on to create award-winning seasonal and limited-edition beers, found on sale in an increasing number of independent shops and bars across south Warwickshire.

The independent brewery was created out of "a desire to create unique beers that both uphold traditional value and utilise expert scientific knowledge.”

Windmill Hill brewery director Gavin Leach at the new look taproom. Picture supplied.

Gavin said: “We’re really excited to be opening our brewery doors as a weekly taproom.

"We’ve been working hard to create a beautiful space in which to serve our beers exactly where they’re made on Neilston Street.

“We’ve been regularly hosting brewery tours, and the feedback we’ve had has been great.

"Lots of the tour customers return to experience our brewery again, and have commented regarding opening more often and offering a taproom experience too.

“It’s really great to see something you produce from scratch being enjoyed and especially as a small local producer to be able to open up to the public and offer a taproom has been a dream since starting the business.”

Taproom guests can choose from Windmill Hill’s signature range including 4.5% ABV Pale Ale, 4% ABV Copper Ale, 6% IPA, 4.5% ABV Lager, 4% ABV Porter, 3.8% ABV Session IPA and 5.3% ABV Weiss Beer in 500ml bottles, as well as seasonal lines.

They can also partake in two-hour beer tasting and tour sessions, which take place once a month.

There is also a shop on site selling mini kegs, gift packs and merchandise.

The taproom will open on Saturday (March 2) and accommodates up to 40 people inside.