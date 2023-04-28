Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
8 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Leamington branch of Extinction Rebellion joins London climate change protest

Concerned residents from Leamington and the wider Warwick district took part in XR’s The Big One in the capital last Friday (April 21).

By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:07 BST

Concerned residents from Leamington and its surrounding area travelled to London to participate in The Big One protest (April 21) last Friday.

The group filled a coach, organised by Extinction Rebellion Warwick District, and were joined by other members of the community who wanted to show their support for the peaceful protest.

Over 200 groups and movements, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Global Justice Now, gathered under the slogan of ‘Unite to Survive’ and supported the four-day action.

Most Popular
Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District group at The Big One in London last week. Picture supplied.Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District group at The Big One in London last week. Picture supplied.
Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District group at The Big One in London last week. Picture supplied.

The groups came together to demand urgent action on climate change and ecological collapse.

The protest took place throughout Westminster and at the Houses of Parliament with the aim of putting pressure on politicians to take immediate action.

A spokesman for the Leamington contingent said: “"We can’t afford to wait any longer.

"The climate crisis is here, and it's affecting all of us.

"We need our politicians to act now to protect our planet and our future."

Read More
Residents in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth invited to take part ...

Many attendees were inspired by the sense of community and solidarity that they felt during the protest.

Another spokesman for the Leamington group said: “I'm so proud to have been a part of this movement.

"It's amazing to see so many people come together to demand change.

"We can't do this alone but ,together, we can make a difference."

For more information about Extinction Rebellion Warwick District and its forthcoming events visit www.xrwd.org.uk

Related topics:LeamingtonLondonExtinction RebellionWarwickUnite