Leamington branch of Extinction Rebellion joins London climate change protest

Concerned residents from Leamington and its surrounding area travelled to London to participate in The Big One protest (April 21) last Friday.

The group filled a coach, organised by Extinction Rebellion Warwick District, and were joined by other members of the community who wanted to show their support for the peaceful protest.

Over 200 groups and movements, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Global Justice Now, gathered under the slogan of ‘Unite to Survive’ and supported the four-day action.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District group at The Big One in London last week. Picture supplied.

The groups came together to demand urgent action on climate change and ecological collapse.

The protest took place throughout Westminster and at the Houses of Parliament with the aim of putting pressure on politicians to take immediate action.

A spokesman for the Leamington contingent said: “"We can’t afford to wait any longer.

"The climate crisis is here, and it's affecting all of us.

"We need our politicians to act now to protect our planet and our future."

Many attendees were inspired by the sense of community and solidarity that they felt during the protest.

Another spokesman for the Leamington group said: “I'm so proud to have been a part of this movement.

"It's amazing to see so many people come together to demand change.

"We can't do this alone but ,together, we can make a difference."