Meeting this month to set up Leamington and Warwick Climate Action Group

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:09 BST
Climate activists in Leamington and Warwick are hoping to set up an action group at a meeting taking place this month.

The first meeting of the Leamington and Warwick Climte Action Group will take place at Oddfellows Hall in New Street, Leamington, on Monday September 16 from 7.30pm.

David Mond, of the Warwickshire Climate Alliance, said: “The group will seek to bridge the gap between activism and community building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Alongside lobbying MPs and local councillors, activities can include repair cafés, gardening clubs, EV carshare schemes, home

A flyer for the meeting. Image supplied.placeholder image
A flyer for the meeting. Image supplied.

insulation and renewable energy projects, community kitchens and river pollution testing.

"And we hope to create a climate hub to share information on climate change mitigation and adaptation.”

placeholder image
Read More
Subway at Warwick railway station set to close as work continues to make site mo...

Everyone is welcome to the meeting.

Stephen Norrie, who leads the very successful Stratford Climate Action group, will speak about how he thinks a group could get going in Leamington and Warwick.

The meeting will be informal and contributions from everyone will be welcome.

Related topics:LeamingtonMPs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice