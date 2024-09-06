Meeting this month to set up Leamington and Warwick Climate Action Group

Climate activists in Leamington and Warwick are hoping to set up an action group at a meeting taking place this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first meeting of the Leamington and Warwick Climte Action Group will take place at Oddfellows Hall in New Street, Leamington, on Monday September 16 from 7.30pm.

David Mond, of the Warwickshire Climate Alliance, said: “The group will seek to bridge the gap between activism and community building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside lobbying MPs and local councillors, activities can include repair cafés, gardening clubs, EV carshare schemes, home

A flyer for the meeting. Image supplied.

insulation and renewable energy projects, community kitchens and river pollution testing.

"And we hope to create a climate hub to share information on climate change mitigation and adaptation.”

Everyone is welcome to the meeting.

Stephen Norrie, who leads the very successful Stratford Climate Action group, will speak about how he thinks a group could get going in Leamington and Warwick.

The meeting will be informal and contributions from everyone will be welcome.