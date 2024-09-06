Meeting this month to set up Leamington and Warwick Climate Action Group
The first meeting of the Leamington and Warwick Climte Action Group will take place at Oddfellows Hall in New Street, Leamington, on Monday September 16 from 7.30pm.
David Mond, of the Warwickshire Climate Alliance, said: “The group will seek to bridge the gap between activism and community building.
"Alongside lobbying MPs and local councillors, activities can include repair cafés, gardening clubs, EV carshare schemes, home
insulation and renewable energy projects, community kitchens and river pollution testing.
"And we hope to create a climate hub to share information on climate change mitigation and adaptation.”
Everyone is welcome to the meeting.
Stephen Norrie, who leads the very successful Stratford Climate Action group, will speak about how he thinks a group could get going in Leamington and Warwick.
The meeting will be informal and contributions from everyone will be welcome.