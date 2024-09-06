Subway at Warwick railway station set to close as work continues to make site more accessible

The subway at Warwick railway station is set to close for months while the work continues to make the station more accessible.

The next phase of work on the improvements to create step-free access at the station is starting this week.

Work is being done to install two new lifts as part of the Government’s Access for All scheme, which will help passengers with reduced mobility, families with prams and those carrying heavy luggage to access platforms 1 and 2 without using any steps.

Engineers have been on site since spring this year working on platforms, clearing vegetation, surveying the land and buildings and moving utility services ready for the lifts to be installed.

Work came to a halt earlier this year when remains of Victorian buildings were discovered where the new lifts shafts were set to be built.

Now updated plans by Network Rail have been approved so work has now restarted on the site.

Work will now start in and around the subway which connects the two platforms, which means it will be closed for a minimum of six months from midday today (Friday September 6).

It is hoped the closure will be lifted by March 5 2025.

The work, which will take place during the day and overnight, will include dismantling parts of the station building and roof, removing the existing subway stairs and installing the lift shaft bases.

A new staircase will then be installed and the station building and roof rebuilt.

The subway closure means a diversionary route of six to eight minutes will be in place to connect both platforms which will be clearly signposted from the station.

Joe Flynn, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “This is an important next phase of our work to provide passengers with step-free access between platforms 1 and 2 at Warwick station.

“We have to close the subway to carry out his work, but it’s been planned to be completed as safely and quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and urge passengers to follow the clearly signed diversionary route.”

Network Rail is working with Chiltern Railways to minimise the disruption to passengers and the local community during the work. Letters have been sent to local people and a drop-in session was held at the station on Thursday evening to discuss the project.

Andy Camp, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: “I would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while work is carried out to install new lifts which will improve step-free access at Warwick station.

“I urge customers to plan ahead with moving between platforms as they will need to use the diversionary walking route which will be signposted at the station.”

Safety patrollers will be available at Warwick station during the work to help passengers follow the correct walking route and to deter anyone thinking of trespassing on the railway.

Station staff from Chiltern Railways will also be available between 6.25am and 12.55pm Monday to Saturday.

Trespass or anti-social behaviour can be reported to station staff, by texting the British Transport Police on 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 or, in an emergency, dialling 999.

Passengers can plan their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk