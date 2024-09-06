A business based in Warwick has been presented two King's Awards for Enterprise.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, presented the two awards to Moasure in August.

Moasure received the awards in recognition for the company’s achievements in two categories – Innovation and International Trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, presented two King’s Awards for Enterprise to Warwick-based Moasure as the King’s representative in Warwickshire. Photo supplied

The company is one of just five organisations this year to receive accolades in two categories.

The King’s Awards are presented annually in Warwickshire by the Lord Lieutenant as the King’s representative in the region.

The business says that Moasure is the “world’s first motion-based measuring tool,” adding: “Built using high-performance inertial sensors, the device, which fits in the palm of your hand, can rapidly and accurately measure perimeters, areas, elevations, and volumes.

“As the device is moved from one point to another, it tracks its movement in three dimensions allowing users to digitally capture 3D measurement data and drawings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company now ships this tool to more than 150 countries around the world.

On presenting the awards, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “The King’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the country, with hundreds of businesses applying each year in the hope of receiving this coveted accolade, which brings prestige, exposure, and credibility to a company, as well as pride and inspiration to employees.

“It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to visit some of the fabulous organisations we have in Warwickshire and meet those involved in achieving their awards.

"I was delighted to present two King’s Awards for Enterprise to Moasure. The county is committed to working with local businesses to create opportunities for growth benefitting the broader local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name 'Moasure' - a blend of 'motion' and 'measure' - was inspired by a DIY challenge faced by electronics engineer and entrepreneur, Alan Rock.

In 2004, Alan's prototype of a motion-sensor-based measuring device paved the way for the Moasure ONE, the company’s flagship product that was launched in 2018.

Alan Rock, founder and co-CEO of Moasure, said: "We are deeply honoured by the King's Awards recognition for both Innovation and International Trade.

"This dual accolade marks a significant milestone for Moasure, driving our passion for continuous innovation and excellence.”