Kenilworth Half Marathon: The roads being closed for the event and at what times

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Sep 2024, 00:11 BST

The Kenilworth Half Marathon takes place on Sunday (September 8) and roads around the town and along the route will be closed at times during the day of the event.

Warwick Road, junction with Abbey End Car Park and Barrowfield Lane and junction with Harger Court will be closed between 5am and 2pm.

Borrowell Lane, Barrowfield Lane, Greville Road, Brookside Avenue, Castle Hill, Castle Road, Brookside Road, Fishponds Road, John O’Gaunt Road, Rounds Hill, Rouncil Lane, Woodcote Lane, Warwick Road, Siddley Avenue, Randall Road, Dirty Lane, Red House, Farm Lane, Kites Nest Lane, Honiley Road, Beausale Lane will be closed from 8.30am to 1pm.

The half marathon will start and finish at Warwick Road with the race taking place between 9am and 1pm.

There is also a 5k race as part of the event.

Entries closed at 11.59pm yesterday (Thursday September 5).

More information for runners and spectators is available here https://kenilworthrunners.com/kenilworth-half-marathon

