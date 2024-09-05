Kenilworth mum helps with appeal to get her son's girlfriend home to Peru for her final days

A picture of Alexandra 'Alex' Angeles taken from Gaynor Harris's Facebook page.

A Kenilworth woman has helped with the fundraising appeal to help her son’s dying girlfriend return home to be with her family in Peru in her final days.

Posting on her Facebook page recently, Gaynor Harris shared the story of how her son Dylan’s girlfriend Alexandra ‘Alex’ Angeles, who he had met at Lancaster University before they both graduated in June, had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer both at home and abroad before being told some devastating news by doctors last month.

Gaynor said: “We all thought things were stable until this week when she was told that the cancer had spread and they could do no more for her, followed by the news that she has days if not weeks to live.

"She is originally from Peru and was here as an international student.

"She desperately wants to see her last moments at home with her family in Peru and for this to happen she will require an air ambulance with medical staff at hand.”

With the cost of Alex’s flight home being so high, a fundraising page was launched on the gofundme website to help fund it.

Gaynor appealed for people to “grant Alex one last wish”.

In the days that followed the appeal raised £163,817 of a £200,000 target and Alex has now been flown home with Dylan by her side arriving in Peru’s capital city Lima on Monday before being reunited with her family and loved ones.

