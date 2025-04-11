'Rancid smell forced us to move house' - two years on, Leamington residents continue to suffer 'ongoing hell' of odours and flies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When rancid smells were first officially reported in April 2023, little did the residents in Leamington, Whitnash, Heathcote and Warwick Gates realise that the issue would still be lingering in the air two years later.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, it is more than just lingering. It is inviting flies to swarm into homes and causing major disruption to people's lives and businesses, not to mention potential health hazards.

On Mother's Day this year, for instance, families who hoped to enjoy the sunshine in their gardens were instead forced to stay indoors with all the windows closed due to the smell. And even then, that didn't stop it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just horrendous, even with the windows shut," said one resident, who did not want to be named.

Residents in Tachbrook Road are among many who have been suffering from the foul smell ovet the past two years.

"This is a serious public health matter. The thought of living through this for another year is just horrendous - it is utter hell."

For some people, it is too much.

One family, who also did not wish to be named, said they have moved out of the area after 30 years in their home, due to the smell and flies.

"Had to legally declare the issues of odours, etc, when selling the property via the estate agent and solicitors as it is a ‘non-disclosure’ if not and therefore you are liable if not declared," they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The approximate cost of moving with fees, solicitors, surveys, removals, stamp duty, etc, was just under £30,000.

"Under any circumstances we would have not moved...we could not mentally live another year as we were, it was destroying us as a family.

"We were in an extremely lucky position. We could make that decision to move, while thousands can’t."

Some time ago, residents set up a campaign group called RAPID - Residents Against Pollution & Industrial Damage - to make sure their voices were being heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what does it smell like?

"It smells of rotten eggs and chemicals," said a spokesperson for RAPID.

"In late 2024, the smell was so bad that it was eye-watering. People complained of breathing problems. It is morally wrong."

That is when RAPID carried out a health impact survey. In just 11 days, 141 local residents responded - 83 per cent said they have stopped or reduced using local pubs/restaurants, 50 per cent have experienced financial loss and 66 per cent have considered moving away.

So what is causing this?

Many residents are pointing the finger of blame at Berry Circular Polymers, a large factory off Tachbrook Road that recycles plastic waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company denies these claims and says it is operating in compliance with regulators. Additionally, the Environment Agency (EA) - the lead regulator for the site - found no significant odour incidents had been substantiated during previous visits, and Warwick District Council (WDC), who has been helping the EA with its investigation, have made numerous visits to the area - but officers had "yet to confirm the existence of a statutory nuisance coming from the site".

However, The EA said this week that it has recently found 'odour on site' and are 'taking appropriate steps to ensure the company complies with all requirements'.

RAPID said its strongest argument is that these problems started when Berry Circular Polymers began operating in January 2023. It said the smells were noticed soon after that but the first official complaint was logged with WDC in April 2023.

The residents have the backing of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who described the situation as 'disgraceful'. He is keen to undertake another unannounced visit to Berry Circular Polymers, having previously visited in 2023. But he has now been told by the EA that this is no longer possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The transparency that goes alongside such a visit ought to be welcomed by a business. I will leave it up to you to wonder why this transparency may not be welcomed," he said.

Jeremy Blake, director at Berry Circular Polymers, said: "Due to strict safety protocols, unannounced visits cannot always be granted but we welcome planned visits to the facility and invite the Rt. Hon. Matt Western MP to contact us to arrange his next tour."

He added that the business operates on an approved planning consent issued by WDC and a 'bespoke environmental permit' issued by the EA.

"We recognise that local residents have experienced issues with flies, odours and noise," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also understand that some believe there may be a connection between these issues and the operations at our facility.

"We take these concerns extremely seriously and although both ourselves and our regulators cannot find a substantial causal link, we are committed to ensuring we do not negatively impact Warwickshire residents."

'Keep reporting'

A spokesperson for the EA said: “We understand the concerns of the community and our increased regulatory response continues. This includes ongoing odour monitoring in the community and regular site inspections.

“We would like to thank members of the public who have called our hotline (0800 807060). Following your calls our officers have monitored odours both on site and in community settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To date we have not identified odours in the community however we have recently found odour on site. Based on this we are taking appropriate steps to ensure the company complies with all requirements to mitigate potential impact on local residents.”

A spokesperson for WDC said it is continuing to help the EA with its investigation and further information can be found on their website: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20501/pollution/1975/odours_and_flies_in_the_heathcote_and_whitnash_area/2

What next?

RAPID's main message to residents is - keep on reporting the smells.

"Yes, it’s exhausting. Yes, we shouldn’t have to keep doing this - but please keep reporting when you can" said RAPID.

"Also, people need to ask their councillors to do more."

To find out more about RAPID visit https://free-5317377.webadorsite.com/ or search for them on Facebook and X (@RAPIDLeamington).