Fundraising campaign set up to help Leamington residents who are still suffering from rancid smells and swarms of flies

Flies have been swarming the homes. (Photo: RAPID)

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help residents in Leamington and Whitnash who are still suffering from rancid smells and flies.

As we have been continuously reporting, people living in Leamington, Whitnash, Heathcote and Warwick Gates have been plagued by swarms of flies in their homes, as well as foul smells, over the last two years.

Now a fundraising effort has been launched by campaign group RAPID - Residents Against Pollution & Industrial Damage - a community group that was formed by local residents to make sure their voices were being heard.

The funds will cover costs of materials for print or travel for posters, banners or meeting resources, and to build its legal fund should it need to take united legal action this year.

Click here to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ResidentsAgainstBerryPolymers

Many residents are pointing the finger of blame at Berry Circular Polymers, a large factory off Tachbrook Road that recycles plastic waste.

The company denies these claims and says it is operating in compliance with regulators. Additionally, the Environment Agency (EA) - the lead regulator for the site - found no significant odour incidents had been substantiated during previous visits.

RAPID said its strongest argument is that these problems started when Berry Circular Polymers began operating in January 2023.

A spokesperson for RAPID said: "Children can’t eat their food, basic hygiene is almost impossible to maintain due to the flies and their faeces. The flies crawl over people throughout the day and night making it impossible to sleep or concentrate.

"People are falling ill. People have to keep windows and doors shut to try and manage the smells which result in headaches and nausea. People cannot enjoy the outdoors and cyclists take alternative routes to avoid passing the area.

"Homes are being devalued and businesses have been severely impacted through loss of trade."

RAPID said that donated funds will be managed by the core group of residents representing the community.

"In the event of funds remaining after a resolution has been found, these will be donated to an appropriate local charity, or somehow divided to those most impacted if compensation is agreed," said RAPID.

