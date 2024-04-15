Residents to the south of Leamington are still being blighted by fly issue

Heathcote, Whitnash and Bishops Tachbrook residents have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes for many months and say “there has been no significant progress” in them trying to stop the problem despite ongoing complaints and the help of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western
By Oliver Williams
Published 15th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:50 BST

Residents living to the south of Leamington, who have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes, say “there has been no significant progress” in trying to stop the problem in the last year.

This is despite ongoing complaints by people living in Heathcote, Whitnash and Bishops Tachbrook to local authorities, The Environment Agency and the help of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Hundreds of residents in south Leamington and Whitnash were first affected by the issue of a large number of flies in their homes last spring and are growing increasingly concerned as the season approaches again.

Photos of the fly problems in the South of Leamington sent in by residents.Photos of the fly problems in the South of Leamington sent in by residents.
Photos of the fly problems in the South of Leamington sent in by residents.

At its peak last year, residents reported that they were unable to eat meals without flies landing on their food, their children couldn’t sleep due to the number of flies in their rooms and that they were having to constantly clean fly faeces off surfaces and their homes.

Resident Annette Scrivens, who runs the Fly, Noise, and Smell Issues - Whitnash, Warwick Gates Facebook page, said: “The situation has reached a dire point where the quality of life for hundreds of people is severely impacted, both mentally and physically.

"The resurgence of flies and the overpowering stench, reminiscent of rotting food, chemicals, and burnt plastic, is causing respiratory problems and coughing among residents.

"The consequences of these ongoing issues are catastrophic, posing significant financial and public health risks."

A public meeting organised by Mr Western last September saw more than 100 residents share their frustrations about the ongoing issue.

Mr Western also raised the issue in Parliament in February when he questioned the Minister for Rural Affairs on the problem.

Mr Western asked the Minister to meet him and the Environment Agency to get the issue resolved.

The Minister agreed.

Mr Western said: “I know how many residents are understandably concerned as we approach spring again.

"I will continue to press the relevant agencies and the Government to resolve this issue."

