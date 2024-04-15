Leamington boxing gym gets new defibrillator thanks to youngster's campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington boxing gym has had a new defibrillator installed thanks to a young member’s campaign.

Talented ten-year-old Charlie Canavan of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, who has ambitions of being a world class coach when he is older, was born with a heart defect.

He has now achieved one of his many goals of having the lifesaving device installed in the gym thanks to a generous donation by businesses Yesss Electrical and The Loneliest Sport.

Chris Davies, manager of Yesss Electrical, and Charlie Canavan with the new defibrillator device at Cleary's Boxing Gym. Picture supplied.

Earlier this year, Charlie was told by experts that because of his condition when he was born that it would not be safe for him to fight competitively.

His response to that devastating news “well if I can’t be a champion I will help others become one instead.”

Charlie now assists with coaching at the gym, helping its young members and professional fighters alike. Among those to have benefited from his support is Danny Quartermaine, who recently became IBF European Super Featherweight Champion.

Chris Davies, manager of Yesss Electrical, said: “When we heard about the way Charlie reacted to his setback, we just wanted to find a way to show our admiration and support for him and for the club.

“Cleary’s is a brilliant place for kids of all ages, not just those who want to box seriously, but all boys and girls who want to stay fit and use their time constructively in a warm, supportive environment.

“Charlie sums up the brilliant spirit at Cleary’s and Yesss Electrical is very proud to support them.”

Marc Williams, who runs The Loneliest Sport clothing website based in Warwick, added: “Charlie is a lesson to us all in how to deal with a huge setback and find a way to keep on giving.

"That strength and positivity says it all about Charlie, about Cleary’s and about boxing as a sport.