London Marathon runner will be flying flag for children's cancer charities in memory of brave Leamington youngster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington runner will be "flying the flag” for charity in memory of a brave youngster when he takes on the London Marathon this month.

Ryan Clarke is running the race on Sunday April 21 in support of Neive's Arc – a branch of the wider Alice’s Arc children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neive’s Arc was launched by Ryan’s cousin Sarah, whose daughter Neive Warwick who died of cancer, aged just six, in October 2023.

Ryan Clarke on the right (running the London marathon) and Mike Hudson on the left (participates in other runs in Neive's memory). Right: Neive Warwick. Pictures supplied

Alice’s Arc is teaming up with Children with Cancer UK for the event.

Ryan said: “I am raising vital funds to support more research and knowledge into less harsh treatments for children with cancer and increase chances of survival at the point of relapse, in memory of our courageous, Neive.

“Even at the young age of 6 while battling cancer, Neive found great pleasure in running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it was running with her dogs, preparing for the Race For Life or running on a treadmill during treatment- she would always carry the biggest smiles.

“I plan to fly the flag for Neive, Alice's Arc and Children with Cancer UK, fueled by the unbeatable courage and determination displayed by children fighting cancer.”