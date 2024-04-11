London Marathon runner will be flying flag for children's cancer charities in memory of brave Leamington youngster

Ryan Clarke will be running the race this month to support Neive's Arc – a cause set up in memory of Neive Warwick who died of cancer aged just six in October last year.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
A Leamington runner will be "flying the flag” for charity in memory of a brave youngster when he takes on the London Marathon this month.

Ryan Clarke is running the race on Sunday April 21 in support of Neive's Arc – a branch of the wider Alice’s Arc children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Neive’s Arc was launched by Ryan’s cousin Sarah, whose daughter Neive Warwick who died of cancer, aged just six, in October 2023.

Ryan Clarke on the right (running the London marathon) and Mike Hudson on the left (participates in other runs in Neive's memory). Right: Neive Warwick. Pictures suppliedRyan Clarke on the right (running the London marathon) and Mike Hudson on the left (participates in other runs in Neive's memory). Right: Neive Warwick. Pictures supplied
Ryan Clarke on the right (running the London marathon) and Mike Hudson on the left (participates in other runs in Neive's memory). Right: Neive Warwick. Pictures supplied

Alice’s Arc is teaming up with Children with Cancer UK for the event.

Ryan said: “I am raising vital funds to support more research and knowledge into less harsh treatments for children with cancer and increase chances of survival at the point of relapse, in memory of our courageous, Neive.

“Even at the young age of 6 while battling cancer, Neive found great pleasure in running.

"Whether it was running with her dogs, preparing for the Race For Life or running on a treadmill during treatment- she would always carry the biggest smiles.

“I plan to fly the flag for Neive, Alice's Arc and Children with Cancer UK, fueled by the unbeatable courage and determination displayed by children fighting cancer.”

To find out more about Ryan’s fundraising efforts and to make a donation visit https://2024tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ryan-clarke

