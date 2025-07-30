'Serious concerns' raised over huge quarry plan near Lutterworth

The site of the quarry (Image: Google)

Residents have raised “serious concerns” about a proposed huge quarry, citing “significant health, environmental, and planning issues”.

The plan, by Tarmac Trading Ltd, looks to put in place a sand and gravel quarry on land directly to the south of the A4304, opposite the village of Misterton, near Lutterworth.

However, the Misterton with Walcote residents association, alongside Lutterworth Town Council and local parish councillors, says it is formally challenging key aspects of Tarmac’s planning application. It said the site for the proposed major development is “on land which is not allocated for quarrying in the Leicestershire County Council minerals plan”.

The group said a major concern is the health risk posed by dust pollution from the proposed site, “particularly fine silica particles that may be released during sand and gravel extraction”. It said it believes “households and businesses located within 200 to 400 metres from the quarry could be exposed to harmful airborne pollutants for the full 20-year operational lifespan of the site – or even longer, if extensions are granted”.

The group said: “Concerns over airborne particulate matter have intensified in recent years due to growing scientific evidence about the distance it can travel and health impacts”. It claimed Tarmac’s air quality assessment is based on “now outdated guidance from the Institute of Air Quality Management (IAQM)”.

The Residents Association said the quarry’s proximity to the proposed 2,750-home Lutterworth East development “has raised further alarm” and potentially exposes future residents to “hazardous dust, noise and HGV movements”. It claimed it has called for Tarmac to withdraw its EIA “until accurate guidance is applied” and urged Leicestershire County Council’s development and regulatory board to reject the proposal in a bid to protect community health and local infrastructure”.

Chair of the Resident’s Association Liz Marsh said: “We are not against responsible development, but this proposal places extra pressure on local infrastructure and risks exposing thousands of current and future residents to harmful air pollution for decades.”

"We do not think it is appropriate for Tarmac to rely on outdated guidance that is now under formal review, especially when hundreds of people live just a few hundred metres from this proposed site and many more dwellings could be built soon. The risk to health needs to be properly considered by Leicestershire County Council.”

A spokesperson for Tarmac said the plans were submitted "after consulting widely with local people" and that the site "would help meet Leicestershire’s need for sand and gravel to deliver vital construction and infrastructure projects, supporting local and regional economic growth."

The added: “The site is intended as a direct replacement for Shawell Quarry, which has been operating for many years but where mineral reserve is nearing exhaustion, and takes account of adopted policies in the Leicestershire Minerals and Waste Local Plan. We take health concerns extremely seriously. The planning application was supported by an Environmental Impact Assessment, including a detailed air quality assessment, to ensure our proposals would be compliant with national standards for emissions.”

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has called an “emergency public meeting” for residents of Lutterworth and the surrounding villages in the Bruntingthorpe Electoral Division to discuss what he has termed as “a series of highly controversial large-scale proposals that could dramatically alter Lutterworth and its surrounding villages”.

The MP said local councillors from Harborough District Council and Leicestershire County Council have been invited to attend the ticketed meeting, which is open to all residents at Lutterworth College on Thursday, August 15 at 6.30pm. Residents can apply for a ticket to the event by emailing [email protected]