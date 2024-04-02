Solar panels funding will save on Leamington leisure centre's energy bills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funding to install solar panels at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington will save the facility more than £30,000 a year on its energy bills.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has received £234,000 from phase two of the Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund to install solar PV panels at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once installed, the solar panels are predicted to save 28.3 tonnes of carbon emissions and provide an energy bill saving of £31,931 per year.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

Councillor James Kennedy, WDC’s portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The council’s recently adopted corporate strategy has low cost, low carbon energy as one of its top priorities. I’m delighted that we’ve won this funding and would like to thank council officers and Everyone Active for their hard work in preparing a successful bid, in what was a very competitive bidding process.

This award will enable our public swimming facilities at Newbold Comyn to be operated with the help of clean energy, reducing both emissions and energy bills.”

The Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund provides a total of £60 million to local authorities in England who provide public swimming leisure facilities and are feeling the pressure of increasing costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second round of funding won by the Council from the fund; £165,641 was awarded under phase one towards increased energy costs.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at leisure operator Everyone Active which manages WDC’s leisure centres and swimming pools, said: “We are really grateful to WDC for submitting this bid for Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre.

"By having rooftop solar panels installed, we are now able to reduce carbon emissions and futureproof the facility for years to come.

“Sustainability is a key priority for Everyone Active, so we are delighted to work alongside our local authority partners to implement carbon-cutting measures that contribute towards a net-zero world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, executive director of Place at Sport England said: “Many pools have faced a

real and significant threat to their survival this year.