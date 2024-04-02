Plans to turn a former Warwick car dealership into shops met with multiple objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to turn a former Warwick car dealership into shops have been met with multiple objections.

The change of use application seeks to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two separate units.

The Kia showroom in Stratford Road in Warwick when it was still operating. Photo supplied

In the plans, it says one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience store with a cash machine.

The second unit would then be looked at being occupied by a business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff).

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a replacement Kia dealership subsequently opened at a new location on Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site, which includes two showrooms, a workshop and a tyre fitting bay, was been put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

So far there have been eight objections as well as one holding objection to the plans from Warwick District Council’s Environmental Health team due to concerns about the potential noise from the new businesses.

Warwick Town Council also objected to the plans due to concerns of the safety of pedestrians with vehicles coming in and out of the site.

Some residents have also submitted objections raising more concerns about access safety, parking, opening hours and what the second unit would end up being.