Warwick charity that helps combat loneliness and isolation is hosting its Christmas fayre

A Warwick charity is holding a Christmas craft fayre this month to raise funds for its community centre, which is helping to combat loneliness and isolation in the town by running social activities.

The Gap charity is inviting Christmas shoppers to step into the Christmas spirit at its event on Saturday November 30 from 2pm to 5pm at The Gap community centre, in Oakwood Grove, near Spinney Hill.

The annual fundraising event will feature stalls, festive refreshments, a raffle with a top prize of an overnight hotel stay for two, and a tombola.

Pictured left to right Tesco Community Champion Melissa Hazel presents The Gap Christmas Fayre Organiser Emma Joyce Smith and Volunteer John Baker with a food hamper to be raffled at the craft fair on November 30. Photo supplied

More than 20 local crafters will be taking part by selling hand-made gifts including painted glass; jams and chutneys; greeting cards; pom pom gifts; skincare; books and book art; sweet hampers; delicatessen cheeses; and more.

Local businesses have also backed the event by donating prizes for the tombola and raffle.

These include an overnight hotel stay for two at the Woodland Grange Hotel; Warwick Racecourse tickets for four; Royal Spa Centre cinema tickets; vouchers for the Stratford Garden Centre, The Chip Shed, and Behoptimystic; and a Tesco Christmas food hamper.

There will also be a face painter for children.

The Gap’s Community Café will be providing refreshments including pigs in blanket Yorkshire puddings, sausage rolls, rice crispy Christmas pudding cakes, mince pies, tea, coffee, and hot chocolate.

The Gap team said they are grateful to volunteer organiser Emma Joyce Smith, who arranges craft fairs as a hobby.

Emma said: “I’m very excited to be volunteering alongside The Gap for our second Christmas Fayre.

"We will have 24 stalls selling everything from teddy bears to Christmas stockings.

"There will also be children’s face painting, a traditional Tombola, festive refreshments, and lots of fantastic prizes to be won in our raffle, all very kindly donated by local businesses.

"It's all for a great cause and we hope to see you there.”

All proceeds will go to The Gap charity, which runs social activities to bring people together.

The charity specialises in providing, low-cost youth clubs for children aged seven to 11 and teenagers up to 16 years old, plus companionship and wellbeing activities for over 60’s and elderly people.

It also runs a community café open from 10am to 1pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays and The Gap community centre, which hires rooms to other community groups and services. There is something for everyone seven days a week including toddler groups, exercise classes, hobby clubs, support groups, and more.

The fayre at The Gap community centre is accessible from the number one bus route, a short two-minute walk across the green from the bus stop at the Chantry shops. There is also disabled access and facilities.

To find out more contact The Gap on 01926 494 200.