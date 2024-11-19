Warwick cancer charity founder joins plea calling for UK screening programme

Graham Fulford with his MBE. Photo supplied

The founder of a Warwick-based prostate cancer charity has joined in delivering an impassioned plea to parliament calling for a national screening programme be introduced to help save the lives of thousands of men.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Fulford, founder of The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT), which has carried out more than 300,000 PSA tests and detected 3,200 cancers over the last 20 years, joined Prostate Cancer Research in delivering a petition signed by more than 138,000 people demanding a nationwide testing programme.

Graham, who recently received an MBE for services to prostate cancer awareness, urged parliament to support the charity’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told MPs: “To combat the UK’s worsening statistics on PCa, nothing less than a national screening programme is likely to be significant.

Graham Fulford MBE receiving his honour from Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Photo supplied

“Prostate cancer is now the most common major cancer in the UK and second most common cause of male cancer deaths at 56,780 new cases and 13,168 deaths in 2020, a mortality rate worse than most of our western neighbours.

“This death rate is second only to lung cancer, for which a national screening programme is being introduced.

"However, if current trends continue and no parallel programme is introduced, PCa will soon take top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This submission, therefore, relates specifically to PCa and the inequity and lack of a coherent NHS screening strategy or programme for the UK’s commonest male cancer.”

Graham’s address comes on the back of news in October that Sir Chris Hoy, 48, has been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer.

Amid an outpouring of support for the Olympian, huge numbers of men have been coming forward to get checked.

Graham and the Trust said the positive impact of Sir Chris’s campaign could be wasted because too many GPs are refusing to test men who don’t have any symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham said: “This could be the biggest game changer ever for prostate cancer.

“Sir Chris has made a very public plea for the testing age to be reduced to 45 or perhaps even 40 for men with a family history, or if from an African Caribbean background.

“Both groups of men are known to be more at risk and, indeed, this has been reinforced by the current health minister.

“Even if this well-overdue change is accepted at the top table, experience tells us its implementation is likely to be somewhat different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have lots of men over 50 coming to us because their GP has refused them a PSA test, many with a family history of the disease.

“We appreciate all men should be counselled before undergoing a test and we have sympathy for GPs facing increasing demand for their services with stretched reserves, particularly following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, we strongly believe they should be giving credence to the latest research which shows conducting MRI scans before biopsies, using risk-based factors such as age, ethnicity and family history must be acknowledged.”

Graham confirmed a range of new advanced PSA tests are showing excellent results and said the charity was on hand to support GPs who may feel overburdened with testing requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have access to four of the leading new advanced tests and operate a risk-based algorithm for advice on retesting periods to avoid annual tests where possible,” added Graham.

“We work closely with Dr Asif Naseem, a GP with a specialist interest in prostate cancer who has recently helped two men with high PSA scores to get a two-week referral into the NHS cancer diagnosis pathway.

“These were very timely interventions for both men, who sadly had been faced with the too-often- heard response of ‘come back when you have symptoms’ from their own GP.”

One firm advocate of testing and the work of GFCT is Jim Burton, 73, of Kings Norton, Birmingham who was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 60.

Keen fishing enthusiast Jim now raises money for the charity’s vital work through events in the angling community.

He said: “I went for my NHS health check aged 60 and my GP asked how I was. I said I was top of the shop, feeling great and nothing wrong. My GP sent me for a PSA test and the reading was a bit high, and I was diagnosed with aggressive cancer.

“I had my prostate cut out and 37 zaps of radiotherapy over eight weeks. They found the cancer was

also in my lymph nodes and bladder, so I had more treatment for that.

“If it wasn’t for that PSA blood test, I wouldn’t be here. While my local GP sent me, the problem is that while a lot of GPs are not against it, they’re not exactly for it either.

“In the same way women’s bodies change when they go through the menopause, men have changes in the prostate.

“It’s simply nature’s way of saying your reproductive organs aren’t as useful as they once were! That’s why it’s so important to check for any changes.”

For more information on the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust go to: https://tgfct.org.uk