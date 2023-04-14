Warwickshire Climate Alliance to hold online hustings debate this month

Representatives from the political parties will answer questions from the public on their climate policies.

Warwickshire Climate Alliance is running an online climate hustings debate later this month.

On Thursday April 27, representatives from the Conservatives, Greens, Liberal Democrats and Labour will answer questions from the public on their climate policies before the local elections on Thursday May 4.

Warwickshire Climate Alliance

The alliance hope the hustings will offer an chance for people to find out more about the action by local government towards issues such as new homes, solar panels, heat pumps, insulation - as well as public transport, cycling and walking. Of course, rising energy bills is expected to be discussed.

Attendance for the hustings is free but registration is required on Eventbrite in order to receive the Zoom invitation.

Registration can be done through the Warwickshire Climate Alliance website at www.warwickshireclimatealliance.org, or by searching for `climate hustings’ on the Eventbrite website.