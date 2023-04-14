Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
3 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
3 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
4 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Southam is set to get an Aldi store as plans are approved

Members of Stratford District Council’s planning committee approved the plans this week.

By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

Southam is set to get a Aldi store after plans were approved this week.

Stratford District Council gave the green light for the supermarket chain to build the new store with a car park with more than 120 spaces on the site known as Bungalow Farm adjacent to the Royal British Legion care home Galanos House on the A423.

Read More
Award for brave hero who rescued her 93-year-old neighbour from a house fire in ...
Most Popular
How the new Aldi in Southam might lookHow the new Aldi in Southam might look
How the new Aldi in Southam might look

In 2020, when the plans were first revealed, Aldi said the £5 million investment could create up to 50 new jobs and the plans had received the backing of 94 per cent of Southam residents following a consultation.

At the time Hamish Latchem, regional property director for Aldi, said: “We’re really very encouraged by the support we’ve received throughout our consultation.

"We have wanted to invest in Southam for some time now and it is clear that there is demand for a new Aldi store in the area.

“I’d like to thank residents and stakeholders for providing us with their feedback and we look forward to working with the council to make our plans a reality.

“The plans would provide around 40-50 new jobs as well as supporting further employment during construction and through the supply chain, at a time when job creation is more important than ever before.”

To view the application visit https://bit.ly/419HFnq

Related topics:AldiRoyal British Legion