Southam is set to get a Aldi store after plans were approved this week.

Stratford District Council gave the green light for the supermarket chain to build the new store with a car park with more than 120 spaces on the site known as Bungalow Farm adjacent to the Royal British Legion care home Galanos House on the A423.

How the new Aldi in Southam might look

In 2020, when the plans were first revealed, Aldi said the £5 million investment could create up to 50 new jobs and the plans had received the backing of 94 per cent of Southam residents following a consultation.

At the time Hamish Latchem, regional property director for Aldi, said: “We’re really very encouraged by the support we’ve received throughout our consultation.

"We have wanted to invest in Southam for some time now and it is clear that there is demand for a new Aldi store in the area.

“I’d like to thank residents and stakeholders for providing us with their feedback and we look forward to working with the council to make our plans a reality.

“The plans would provide around 40-50 new jobs as well as supporting further employment during construction and through the supply chain, at a time when job creation is more important than ever before.”